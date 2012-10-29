Dundee man to stand trial over 'extreme pornography'
- Published
A 45-year-old Dundee man is to stand trial charged with possessing "extreme pornography", including images of children and bestiality.
Steven Ryder is accused of possessing and downloading indecent images of children, and of possessing the images with a view to distributing them.
He is also accused of possessing extreme pornographic images of bestiality.
At Dundee Sheriff Court, he denied all four charges.
Sheriff Richard Davidson continued the case until a further pre-trial hearing next week.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between February 2002 and April last year.
