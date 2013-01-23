Central Scotland Police name M9 death teenager
- Published
A teenager whose body was found on the M9 near Bannockburn has been named as Anna Johnson.
Police say she was 15 and from the Stirling area.
The motorway was closed for several hours to allow officers to examine the scene after the discovery by a passer by on January 22.
Central Scotland Police have asked anyone who was travelling in the area between 06:15 and 07:00 to get in touch.
Ch Insp Gordon Dawson said: "We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have seen a young woman close to the motorway or on Birkhill Road bridge, in Cambusbarron, which crosses the motorway."
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.