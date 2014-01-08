Boy, 14, in Dundee court on rape charge
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court in Dundee accused of rape.
The schoolboy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was arrested following an incident in the city's Mauchline Avenue on Monday.
On Wednesday, he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court for a private hearing before Sheriff Kenneth McGowan.
The teenager made no plea or declaration and was released on bail. The case was continued.
