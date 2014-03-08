Teenager seriously injured after car hits tree in Angus
A teenage boy has been seriously injured when the car he was in left the road and crashed into a tree in Angus.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said the crash happened on the Forfar to Carnoustie road, near Crombie crossroads, at about 22:15 on Friday.
The 15-year-old was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.
The black Honda was travelling south at the time of the accident. Officers appealed for witnesses.
