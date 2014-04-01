Delivery driver saves disabled woman from burning flat
- Published
A delivery driver rescued a disabled woman from a burning building in Arbroath.
Parcelforce driver Brian Provan leapt into action after the fire broke out in a ground-floor flat in Dishlandtown Street.
He helped several other residents of the block to safety before emergency services arrived.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the flames in the badly-damaged flat.
The alarm was raised after the disabled resident herself called the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 12:37.
Crews from Arbroath and Carnoustie attended, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus moved in to put out the flames.
Residents had already evacuated the building, assisted by the delivery driver.
'Substantial fire'
Watch manager Stephen Caird said: "When we arrived it was quite a substantial fire, it was right out both windows of the flat.
"A delivery driver had assisted a couple of residents in making their way out of the property.
"The fire had spread quite quickly in the living room area. It was pretty much destroyed and the common stairwell was smoke-logged."
Ambulance crews and police units also attended at the scene, and although a resident was treated on the scene no-one was taken to hospital.
Mel Clark, Perth depot manager for Parcelforce, said everyone at the company was "very proud" of Mr Provan's actions.
She said: "I am delighted that Brian Provan was on the scene and able to offer assistance.
"He is a valued member of our team and very popular with his colleagues.
"Brian does a lot of good work for charity and it does not surprise me at all that he has done something so selfless."
The fire-hit flat was too badly damaged for the resident to return to, and she has now been re-housed by the local authority.
Mr Caird said the fire had most likely been started by the "careless disposal of a cigarette".
"Smoke detection was present in the flats, although in two or three of them there were no batteries, so it might be pertinent to note that smoke detectors save lives and each flat should have one," he said.
"It helped that this happened during the day when people were around - if it had happened during the night it could have been a different ball game."
Have you taken pictures - still or moving - of this fire? Send them to the BBC Scotland news website at newsonlinescotland@bbc.co.uk
Please ensure when filming or photographing an incident that you make your safety and the safety of others a priority.
If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions.