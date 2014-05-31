Tayside and Central Scotland

Biker killed in three-vehicle Perthshire crash

  • 31 May 2014

A man has been killed in crash between a motorbike and two cars near Methven Castle in Perthshire.

The 44-year-old's Suzuki GSR 750 bike was involved in a collision with a Mercedes E-class saloon and a Peugeot 807 on the A85.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash, at about 10:35.

Officers investigating the death have asked anyone who saw the incident, or who has information about it, to make contact with them.

