Leanne Couzens admits practicing dentistry without a licence in Dundee
A woman is facing a fine of up to £5,000 after she admitted practicing dentistry without a licence.
Leanne Couzens, 36, offered tooth whitening as well as spray tanning at her Dollface Beauty Salon in Dundee.
However, the city's sheriff court heard the hygienist was no longer on a British Dental Council register after letting her membership lapse.
She admitted a charge under the Dentists Act of 1984 and will return to court next month for sentencing.
At the time of the offence her website stated the treatments were done by a "fully registered dentist".
Carries risks
Fiscal depute Laura Bruce told Dundee Sheriff Court Couzens was offering whitening treatments using chemicals including peroxide.
She said: "She used bleaching chemicals which can cause damage to the inside of the mouth.
"Treatments such as this carry a risk.
"The General Dental Council investigated and visited her premises on 26 June last year.
"During that visit she held herself out as being prepared to practise dentistry.
"One of the investigators was taken into a treatment room with a dental-style chair.
"She advised that she was a dental hygienist with 12 years' experience and offered whitening treatment."
Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence for social work background reports and ordered Couzens to return next month for sentencing.