Police Scotland make 340 arrests in warrant crackdown
Police Scotland made more than 340 arrests as part of a two-week crackdown targeting offenders wanted on warrant.
Tayside, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Highlands and Islands divisions all took part in Operation Deka.
More than 680 warrants were executed, 340 people arrested and defaulted fines of £65,500 chased up.
The operation targeted people wanted for outstanding crimes, failing to appear at court, non-payment of fines, as well as drugs and violent offences.
Insp Carol Brown of Tayside division, where 163 of the arrests were made, said the operation had been "highly successful".
