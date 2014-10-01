Police seized drugs with a street value of more than £140,000 after stopping a car on the A907.

Officers took 50kg of cannabis resin from the car on the Stirling to Alloa road on Tuesday, and later found heroin with a street value of £4,200 at a house in Alloa.

A man and a woman appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.

They made neither plea nor declaration and were remanded in custody.

Cynthia Stevenson, 58, and John Donaldson, 55, appeared on petition before Sheriff Wyllie Robertson, who committed the case to a full hearing on 9 October.