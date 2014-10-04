Police are treating an attack in Stirling which left a 39-year-old man in hospital as attempted murder.

The man was assaulted in the Raploch area on Friday night and is in a serious but stable condition at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Officers are said to be following a positive line of inquiry and are looking for a number of witnesses.

The attack was described as particularly violent but police said it had been an isolated incident.

Det Sgt David Ramage said: "I am particularly keen to talk to a man in his 20s or 30s, around five foot eight inches in height, and who had short, dark coloured hair and distinctive tattoos on one side of his neck.

"He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top, blue tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

"I am also very keen to talk to a lady who came to the aid of the victim. Both of these witnesses are vital to our enquiry in order that we can fully establish what happened during this attempted murder."