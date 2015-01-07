A taxi driver caught with drugs worth £143,000 in his car has been jailed for 30 months.

John Donaldson was stopped by police as he headed towards his home town of Alloa in September, and told officers: "Bang to rights, big man".

About 50kg of cannabis resin was found in the Mercedes Vito, and heroin was later found at the 55-year-old's home.

A judge told Donaldson he would have faced a four-year sentence but for his early guilty pleas.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that had the cannabis been broken down into street deals, it had the potential to realise £142,850.

Donaldson, who was previously jailed for five years in 1993 for a drugs offence, maintained the cannabis had been advanced to him at a price of £47,500 and he was planning to sell it on in bulk for a profit of £5,000.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis resin on 30 September on the road between Stirling and Alloa, and supplying heroin at his home on 29 September.

Sentencing him at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Glennie told Donaldson: "On any view, your conduct has been very foolish and it has had consequences quite apart from your appearance in this court."