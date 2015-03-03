Police appeal after 71-year-old hit by car in Dundee
Police have appealed for witnesses after a 71-year-old man was hit by a car in Dundee.
The pensioner suffered a serious head injury in the accident which happened on Lyon Street at about 19:30 on Friday and involved a white Vauxhall Corsa.
The driver of the car was uninjured but the pedestrian remains in Ninewells Hospital.
Police closed the road for several hours for investigation work. Officers have appealed for witnesses.
