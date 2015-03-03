Little Sisters of the Poor care home saved by church
A Dundee care home which faced closure due to a shortage of nuns to run it has been saved.
The Little Sisters of the Poor announced last year that they were unable continue their mission at the Wellburn Care Home after 152 years.
However, the Little Sisters have verbally accepted an offer from the Diocese of Dunkeld to take over the home, ensuring it stays open.
The practical side of the transfer will be worked out in the coming months.
The Little Sisters of the Poor has seen dwindling membership worldwide, with the number of nuns falling 50% from 4,000 to 2,000 over the last 10 years.
When they announced they were leaving the Wellburn Care Home, there were only two sisters remaining in Dundee under the age of 70.
Sister Joseph Christine, mother provincial of the Little Sisters, on behalf of the congregation said she was "delighted" to entrust the future of the home to the diocese.
Bishop Stephen Robson said: "The Catholic Church believes that the continued operation of Wellburn will best serve the infirm and elderly and protect their rights, interests and dignity, by continuing the loving service and care of those in need.
"I have known the Little Sisters since I was a child and have always had a great love and respect for their work. We will be happily blessed indeed if we can achieve their level of service and love and dedication."