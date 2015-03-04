Kirriemuir teenager held over teacher assault at high school
A schoolboy was charged with assault after an alleged attack on a teacher at a school in Kirriemuir.
The teenager was held in custody over the weekend after being arrested at Webster's High School on Friday.
He was charged with assault and was due to make an appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court but was instead released by the procurator fiscal.
The Crown Office said the case remained under consideration and a prosecution could be brought at a later date.
