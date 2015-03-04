Tanker lorry plunges down embankment into Powmill burn
A lorry driver was taken to hospital after his tanker plunged down an embankment into a burn in a Kinrossshire village.
The vehicle came off the A977 road in Powmill, near Kinross, at about 03:30 and landed in the Gairney Burn.
Police said the driver suffered a head injury, but was in a stable condition.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency were informed of the incident and are investigating environmental concerns.
