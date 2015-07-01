Tayside and Central Scotland

Missing Forfar man found after police helicopter search

  • 1 July 2015

A missing Angus man who sparked a police helicopter search has been found safe and well.

The man had last seen in Forfar's Market Place at 15:30 on Tuesday, and concerns were mounting for his welfare.

Police brought in a helicopter as part of a major search around the Forfar area.

It was later confirmed the man had found safe and well.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites