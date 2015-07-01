Missing Forfar man found after police helicopter search
- 1 July 2015
A missing Angus man who sparked a police helicopter search has been found safe and well.
The man had last seen in Forfar's Market Place at 15:30 on Tuesday, and concerns were mounting for his welfare.
Police brought in a helicopter as part of a major search around the Forfar area.
It was later confirmed the man had found safe and well.