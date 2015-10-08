Three men jailed over Grangemouth pub attack
- Published
Three men have been jailed for a total of almost six years after leaving two men seriously injured in a pub attack.
Barrie Fitzpatrick, 25, and Zander McLachlan, 19, left Michel Smieja with a fractured skull after hitting him on the head with a snooker cue at the Avongrange Arms Hotel in Grangemouth.
A third man, Marc Irvine, 18, admitted throwing a glass at Lukaz Zolnierczyk.
Fitzpatrick was jailed for two and a half years, McLachlan for two years, and Irvine for 16 months.
McLachlan and Irvine, both of Grangemouth, will serve their sentences in youth custody.
Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that both victims were on a night out with friends at the pub on 13 September, 2014.
Fitzpatrick and McLachlan launched their attack on Smieja, who was punched and hit with a snooker cue.
A woman also present, Paulina Babiarz, fought back and swung a punch at McLachlan, who then hit her on the head with another cue when her back was turned.
Irvine then threw a glass at Mr Zolnierczyk, striking him on the head, before punching and kicking him. The Polish migrant was left with one-third of the sight he had previously had in one of his eyes.
'Violent attack'
McLachlan pleaded guilty to assaulting Miss Babiarz and Mr Smieja, while Irvine admitted assaulting Mr Zolnierczyk to his severe injury, impairment and disfigurement.
Fitzpatrick, 25, also of Grangemouth, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting Mr Smieja to his severe injury and impairment.
Sheriff Craig Caldwell told the trio: "I cannot ignore the fact that this was a serious assault on people in a public house who were doing nothing more than enjoying a night out.
"It must be recognised that when people engage in this kind of violence and cause significant injury, a custodial sentence can only be avoided in very exceptional circumstances.
"The three of you, armed with weapons, engaged in a sustained and violent attack on three people who were offering you no threat."