Tenth patient diagnosed in raw venison E. coli outbreak
- Published
A tenth person has been diagnosed with E. coli in an outbreak linked with venison, Health Protection Scotland has revealed.
All of those affected by the same strain of E. coli O157 had consumed venison which was purchased raw and cooked at home before falling ill.
Health watchdogs have linked the outbreak to Dundee firm Highland Game.
One of the ten patients is being treated in hospital, while the other nine are recovering at home.
Food Standards Scotland identified four different products affected, including Scottish Slimmers venison sausages, Scottish Slimmers venison meatballs, grillsteaks, and venison steaks with pepper sauce, with use-by dates from 4 September to 1 October.
A spokesman said the products "should not present a risk to health if they are handled and cooked properly", but said consumers should contact the company or retailer if they had concerns.
Additional case
Dr Syed Ahmed, consultant in health protection and clinical director at HPS, said: "It can take up to fourteen days for someone to display symptoms following consumption of contaminated food products.
"Therefore it is not unusual for some cases to be identified after control measures have been taken. What is encouraging is that this additional case consumed products from the same time frame as the previous cases."
Following the outbreak, Stephen Gibbs, chairman of the Scottish Venison Partnership, said it was "an isolated, rogue incident in an industry that has an exemplary record in terms of food safety".
A spokeswoman for Highland Game said a full inspection of the Dundee premises had been undertaken following the "very rare incident", and said there was "no substantiated evidence to support the actual source of the outbreak".