Broughty Ferry launderette destroyed in overnight blaze
- Published
An investigation has been launched into an overnight fire which destroyed a Broughty Ferry launderette.
Firefighters were called to a "well-developed" blaze at Grossi's launderette in Gray Street at 01:26 on Tuesday.
Three crews prevented the fire spreading to other premises, while police closed the road to allow them access.
The blaze is not believed to have been started deliberately.
In a post on the business's Facebook page, owners Michael and Paul Grossi said: "We are very sad to report that our Ferry laundrette branch was destroyed by fire during last night.
"At this time, we are attempting to clarify the position with our insurers regarding customer's items which may have been lost in the fire.
"While we are very sorry for any inconvenience caused, we would greatly appreciate your patience in these very difficult circumstances."
Specialist knowledge
Scottish Fire and Rescue group manager for Dundee, Martin Tait said : "The crews did an excellent job to stop the fire spreading to other premises.
"Their specialist knowledge of fire behaviour enabled them to identify the potential signs and symptoms of a back draught situation.
"As a result they did not enter the premises immediately and fought the fire externally until they assessed it was safe to enter and put the fire out properly."