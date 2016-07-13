'Lottery fraud' accused to stand trial

A man is to stand trial accused of defrauding almost £33,000 from three women by claiming they had won lottery prizes.

Gerald Sunnie is alleged to have accepted cheques from the women who had "submitted them on the pretence they had won a substantial monetary prize in a prize draw".

Mr Sunnie denies two charges, which are alleged to have taken place between August 2013 and August 2014.

He will go on trial later in July.

Prosecutors allege Mr Sunnie "became concerned in an arrangement which you knew facilitated the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property".

Mr Sunnie, 58, is alleged to have taken £32,900 from the three women.

He denied a charge of fraud and another under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Defence solicitor George Donnelly said: "His position is he was the dupe."