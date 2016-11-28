Image caption Geoff Ellis said DF Concerts were "determined" to hold a camping festival in 2018

T in the Park boss Geoff Ellis has said he wanted to "wring the necks" of the Health and Safety Executive after the festival was forced to move sites from Balado to Strathallan.

Speaking for the first time since the announcement that T in the Park would not take place in 2017, Mr Ellis said it had been a "tough couple of years."

Mr Ellis said organisers DF Concerts were "determined" to hold a camping festival in 2018.

The festival moved sites in 2015.

Mr Ellis, who spoke on the red carpet ahead of the Scottish Music Awards, said the planning conditions on the new site at Strathallan were "a killer."

He said he was "still annoyed" that the festival was forced to move after concerns over an oil pipeline running under the Balado site.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Image caption The festival moved to Strathallan in 2015

He said: "I just want to get the HSE and wring their necks.

"It's just, the whole thing is ridiculous they've had to move in the first place, it really is.

"You've got Aberdeen airport runway on the same pipeline.

"You've got a school on the same pipeline.

"Lots of other things are on it. Grangemouth is on it and the HSE's argument was not that it was not safe."

Mr Ellis addressed speculation that a three-day festival could be held on Glasgow Green next July.

He said: "We're always busy in the summer. We've got lots of shows - Stone Roses, Robbie Williams.

"If you read the paper there's possibly Glasgow Green.

"We're always doing shows and events and we're constantly looking and every council in Scotland will probably say they are in discussions with us because they probably all are.

"We will take a year off to see if we can try to get the conditions eased or whatever and see if we can make it work on that side.

"We're determined to come back with a camping festival in 2018."