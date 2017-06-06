Uni course for budding crime writers

Image copyright Dundee University Image caption Experts from the university's Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification are involved in the course

A new course combining crime writing and forensic science will start at Dundee University in September.

The university said the MLitt in Crime Writing and Forensic Investigation course is designed for "anyone who has ever wanted to write a crime novel".

Experts from the School of Humanities and the Centre for Anatomy & Human Identification (CAHID) will share their knowledge with students.

Course topics include crime, science and law.

Dundee University said the course was unique to the UK and would provide students with modules in creative writing, the history of forensic science and the inner workings of a crime investigation.

Lecturer Dr Aliki Varvogli said it was "a course like no other".

She said: "Students with a passion for all kinds of crime writing will benefit from the world-leading expertise of our colleagues in forensic science, while they will also learn about the history of policing and forensic technologies.

"The crime genre is becoming more accepted as serious literature by critics and the most borrowed books from libraries are crime novels.

"This course is for anyone who has ever wanted to write a crime novel.

"If I wasn't teaching on it, I'd like to take it myself."