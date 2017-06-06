Image caption Stewart Forgie was placed on the sex offenders register at Stirling Sheriff Court

A 66-year-old man has admitted downloading hundreds of videos showing children as young as two being abused.

Stewart Forgie was also caught with almost 200,000 child abuse photographs at his Grangemouth home.

The pensioner was placed on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing at Stirling Sheriff Court in July.

The court was told that of the 2,144 videos Forgie downloaded, 303 were at the most serious scale.

Prosecutor Sarah Lumsden said police officers seized two computers and three external hard drives from Forgie's home.

More than 3,300 of the 198,000 still images recovered were at the most serious scale.

The material was downloaded between June 2008 and June 2016.

Sheriff Wyllie Robertson deferred sentence until 19 July for a risk assessment and background reports.

The sheriff said: "Clearly all options, including custody, will be considered."