A 48-year-old biker killed in a collision with a van on the Dundee to Coupar Angus road has been named as Steven Critchley.

Mr Critchley, who was from Forneth, Perthshire, suffered fatal injuries in the incident, which happened on the A923 at Fowlis junction at about 12:30 on Wednesday.

Police said inquiries into the incident were continuing.

A section of the road was closed for five hours following the collision.