Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Victoria Ferrier was last seen leaving the nightclub on Saturday morning

A missing Dundee woman who had last been seen leaving a nightclub on Saturday has been found safe and well.

Police had said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of 28-year-old Victoria Ferrier.

She had last been seen leaving the Club Tropicana nightclub at about 01:30 on Saturday.

Police said she had now been traced.