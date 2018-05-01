Missing Dundee woman found 'safe and well'
- 1 May 2018
A missing Dundee woman who had last been seen leaving a nightclub on Saturday has been found safe and well.
Police had said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of 28-year-old Victoria Ferrier.
She had last been seen leaving the Club Tropicana nightclub at about 01:30 on Saturday.
Police said she had now been traced.