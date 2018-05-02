Image caption Garry O'Prey was jailed for four years at Dundee Sheriff Court

A man who trafficked heroin to Dundee has been told the city's record number of drug deaths was a "relevant factor" in the length of his prison term.

Garry O'Prey was jailed for four years after police found almost 500g of heroin in his car.

New figures have revealed that 72 people in Dundee lost their lives to drugs in the last 12 months, more than double the number in 2016.

O'Prey, 29, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug on 15 February.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told O'Prey: "According to figures I've seen recently, drug deaths in Dundee are running at a higher level than anywhere else in Scotland.

"Those who are concerned in supplying class A drugs, particularly diamorphine, in or to Dundee must understand not only that the High Court has made it clear they will not be dealt with gently, but that I regard the rate of drug deaths related to the drug as a relevant factor."

'Foolishly accepted'

Dundee Sheriff Court was told O'Prey was stopped on the A90 between Perth and Dundee with his girlfriend and their child in a the car.

He told police: "It has nothing to do with her or the wee one - I'm going away for a long time for this."

Depute fiscal Charmaine Gilmartin told the court: "The drugs recovered would have had an as seen value of between £9,000 and £13,500."

Defence solicitor Neal McShane said: "He is aware the outcome here will be a lengthy prison sentence.

"He had been released from prison and was working but lost that employment.

"Having previously been in prison he knows persons involved in crime.

"This proposal was put to him - he was to be paid £500 - and he foolishly accepted it."