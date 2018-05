Image caption John Donachy's body was discovered at a house in Hazel Court

A second man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man in Perth and Kinross.

Lee Winters, 36, is alleged to have stabbed 26-year-old John Donachy, while acting with another person, at a house in Alyth's Hazel Court in March.

Murray Fotheringham, 35, has already been fully committed for trial in connection with the alleged murder.

Mr Winters made no plea during an appearance in private at Perth Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.