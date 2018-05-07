Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a car while walking in Argyllgait

A pedestrian has died in hospital after being knocked down by a car in Dundee.

Police said the 33-year-old man was struck by the vehicle in Argyllgait in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers were alerted at 01:18 and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with head injuries but later died. .

A 17-year-old man is in custody following the incident and police inquiries are continuing. Officers are urging witnesses to contact them.

A Police Scotland spokesman offered his condolences to the dead man's family, adding: "There were a large number of persons in the area at the time of the incident.

"We would ask anyone who saw this incident take place to please contact us."

The road between the Westport Roundabout and North Lindsay Street was closed for several hours but has now re-opened.