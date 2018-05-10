Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman arrested over injured baby in Arbroath

  • 10 May 2018

A woman has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of a baby girl who was seriously injured in Angus last month.

Police Scotland said the 22-year-old was detained after an investigation by police, the NHS and social workers.

Officers believe the child sustained the injuries in Arbroath on or around Saturday 28 April.

The baby remains in a serious condition in hospital. The woman is due to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court on Friday.

