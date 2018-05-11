Police investigate woman's unexplained death in Perthshire
- 11 May 2018
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman beside a road in Perthshire.
The woman's body was discovered in a wooded area near the B8062 Auchterarder to Dunning road on Thursday.
Officers said their inquiries were at an early stage and the road is currently closed while an investigation is carried out.
They have appealed for anyone who saw anything suspicious on the road in the preceding days to come forward.