Woman in court on baby murder bid charge

Image caption Shannon Soutter was granted bail at Forfar Sheriff Court

A woman has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a six-month-old girl in Arbroath.

Shannon Soutter, 22, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the incident, which is alleged to have taken place on 28 April.

It is understood the baby is now in a stable condition in Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.

Ms Soutter made no plea during the brief hearing and the case was continued for further examination.

She is accused of attempting to murder the girl by assaulting her to her severe injury, permanent impairment and danger of life.

Ms Soutter was released on bail ahead of a further court hearing.