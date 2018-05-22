Fire crews tackle industrial estate blaze in Perth
- 22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an industrial estate in Perth.
Crews were called to a "large and well developed" fire within buildings in Friarton Bridge Park at about 00:50.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said seven appliances were in attendance at the height of the blaze.
Police Scotland later tweeted that the fire had been fully extinguished.