One person killed in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dunkeld
- 22 May 2018
One person has died and five others have been injured after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.
The accident happened at about 14:30 on the outskirts of Dunkeld.
The injured people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where they are currently being treated. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The A9 has been closed in both directions at the scene and diversions are in place.