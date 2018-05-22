Tayside and Central Scotland

One person killed in three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dunkeld

  • 22 May 2018
The A9 near Dunkeld Image copyright Google

One person has died and five others have been injured after a three-vehicle crash on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.

The accident happened at about 14:30 on the outskirts of Dunkeld.

The injured people were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where they are currently being treated. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The A9 has been closed in both directions at the scene and diversions are in place.

