Man charged over sexual assault outside Perth nightclub
- 22 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault outside a nightclub in Perth.
The attack took place near the Ice Factory club on 28 January.
Police said a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.