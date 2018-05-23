Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged over serious sexual assault in Dundee's Seagate

  • 23 May 2018

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the serious sexual assault of a 22-year-old woman in Dundee's Seagate.

The man was arrested earlier on Wednesday following the alleged attack at St Paul's Court in the city.

Police said a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

