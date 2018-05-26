Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was found in Brown Constable Street in Dundee

Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Dundee street.

Officers were called to Brown Constable Street at about 09:30 on Friday. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland attended at Brown Constable Street, Dundee, at 9.35am on Friday following the sudden death of a man.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing."