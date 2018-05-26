Thousands enjoy Biggest Weekend in Perth

Image caption Up to 20,000 turned up for the BBC's Biggest Weekend in Perth on Saturday

Up to 20,000 people gathered at Scone Palace in Perth for the Scottish leg of the BBC's Biggest Weekend musical festival.

The crowd were entertained by a string of performances ahead of the day's headline acts, Simple Minds and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The Biggest Weekend is taking place in Swansea, Perth, Belfast and Coventry.

Performances by more than 120 acts will be available on BBC television, radio and online over the weekend.

