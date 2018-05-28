Murder charge over man's death at Dundee flat
- 28 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Dundee on Friday.
The man's body was found when police were called to an address on Brown Constable Street in Dundee at 09:35.
The dead man has not yet been identified by police.
Det Insp Brian Geddes said additional patrols had been carried out by community officers and thanked the local community for their understanding while investigations were carried out.