Cyclist killed in collision with lorry in Kinross named

  • 29 May 2018

A 46-year-old cyclist who was killed following a collision with a lorry in Kinross has been named as William Ronald from Kelty in Fife.

The incident took place on an unclassified road near the B9097, heading towards Nivingston Hill at 10:00 on Friday.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out.

Officers said inquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident were continuing.

