Image copyright Google Image caption The new centre will be based alongside the company's current site in Montrose

A £4.9m grant to enable an oilfield services group to develop a £31m Angus manufacturing campus will be announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Enterprise grant to Baker Hughes GE is expected to create 100 new jobs at the site in Montrose.

The 35-acre site will include test and assembly, research and development, and workforce training facilities.

Ms Sturgeon will announce the funding at the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, near Cumbernauld.

The company currently employs about 2,500 people in Scotland.

The "subsea centre of excellence" will be based alongside the company's existing Montrose site and will develop new products for use in deep water oil and gas exploration.

Ms Sturgeon said: "This facility will bring new jobs and investment to Scotland.

"And as one of the most advanced centres of its type in the world, it will underline our international reputation for oil and gas innovation, developing the products and services the industry needs for the future."