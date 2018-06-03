Emergency services launch Perthshire river rescue
- 3 June 2018
A rescue operation has started at Clunie Dam on Loch Tummel in Perthshire.
It is understood a member of the Edinburgh Kayak Club had been sitting on rocks when he slipped and fell into the water shortly before 14:30.
Police said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, was caught in rapids at the bottom of the falls.
A rescue helicopter was launched, along with water rescue teams from Perth and Dundee, fire crews and paramedics.