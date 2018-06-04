Tayside and Central Scotland

Two drivers seriously injured in Alva crash

  • 4 June 2018

Two drivers have been seriously injured following a crash in Clackmannanshire.

The three-car collision was on the A91 between Menstrie and Alva at about 08:40 on Monday.

Police said the crash involved a Renault Scenic travelling east and a Suzuki Swift and Renault Clio going west.

The drivers of the Renault Scenic and Renault Clio were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital and are in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed for about two hours after the crash.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

