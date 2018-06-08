Image caption The man's body was discovered at the nature reserve on Thursday morning

A no-fly zone has been imposed over the site of a suspicious death at a nature reserve in Angus.

A man's body was found by a member of the public in a car park at the Loch of Kinnordy nature reserve, Kirriemuir, at 05:00 on Thursday.

No aircraft, including drones, will be allowed to fly over the Kirriemuir area as a result of the order.

Police would not confirm whether or not the man's body was discovered inside a vehicle.

The man's identity has not been released.

Officers have appealed for anyone who was in the area between Tuesday and 05:00 to contact them.

Det Supt James Smith said: "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area between these dates, and has a dashcam.

"You may have captured footage which may be useful to our enquiries and we would like to hear from you."