Man dies after granary roof fall
- 9 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after falling through a roof at a granary in Angus.
Police said the man died from his injuries at WN Lindsay granary at Stracathro in Brechin.
Officers were called to the incident along with an ambulance crew shortly before 09:00 on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a male having fallen through the roof. He subsequently died at the scene as a result of his injuries."