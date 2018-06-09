Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amanda Corrigan showed huge hailstones bringing M9 traffic to a standstill

Traffic on a motorway in central Scotland has been brought to a standstill by large hail stones pounding the carriageway.

Drivers on the M9, south of Dunblane, were forced to pull onto the hard shoulder after the storm hit at about 16:30 when huge hailstones reduced visibility.

Traffic Scotland has urged drivers to exercise caution as the storm passes.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Be Aware warning for flooding.

They said areas including, Strathclyde, Central, Tayside, Fife, Scottish Borders and Grampian could be affected by hazardous hail, with the potential of up to 20mm of rainfall in less than an hour. The warning is in place until 21:00.

Amanda Corrigan, who was travelling on the M9 towards Glasgow, posted a video showing the carriageway covered with hail.

She said: "We are on the M9 near Dunblane heading for Glasgow and almost everyone has pulled over at the side of the road."