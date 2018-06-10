Image copyright Google Image caption It happened on Forfar Road near Ashbrook Nursery

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Arbroath.

He was struck by a small blue car on the A933 Forfar Road, near Ashbrook Nursery, on the outskirts of the Angus town at about 00:20.

Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers urged anyone who saw a man wearing a dark suit walking on the Forfar Road towards Colliston, or anyone saw the car, to get in touch.