Man accused of cutting off disabled woman's hand
A man has appeared in court accused of cutting off the hand of a woman in a wheelchair to steal her ring.
Prosecutors allege Stephen Brisbane, 33, severed Sandra McGowan's right hand with a knife at her home in Dundee in February.
Mr Brisbane is accused of taking away the 62-year-old's hand in order to steal her ring after entering her home uninvited.
No plea was entered during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Mr Brisbane is also accused of assaulting Ms McGowan, causing her to fall from her wheelchair, and stealing items, including a mobile phone and key fob.
Lord Mulholland continued the case until July.