A man has appeared in court accused of cutting off the hand of a woman in a wheelchair to steal her ring.

Prosecutors allege Stephen Brisbane, 33, severed Sandra McGowan's right hand with a knife at her home in Dundee in February.

Mr Brisbane is accused of taking away the 62-year-old's hand in order to steal her ring after entering her home uninvited.

No plea was entered during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mr Brisbane is also accused of assaulting Ms McGowan, causing her to fall from her wheelchair, and stealing items, including a mobile phone and key fob.

Lord Mulholland continued the case until July.