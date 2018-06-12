Image copyright Michael McGurk Image caption John Byrne designed and painted the book in 1973

A pop-up book painted by John Byrne for the original stage set of The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil will be displayed at V&A Dundee.

Byrne designed the book, which is more than two metres tall and includes five pop-up scenes from the play, in 1973.

The National Library of Scotland has granted a 25-year loan of the work to V&A Dundee, which opens on 15 September.

A virtual 3D model of the stage set has also been created.

The cardboard set will be displayed in the museum's Scottish Design Galleries.

Image copyright Wullie Marr Image caption A 3D model of the book has been created by photographing each page from multiple angles

Its compact design meant the set was inexpensive and could be transported on top of a van as the original production toured around Scotland.

The actors would turn the page during the play to reveal the next scene.

Playwright John McGrath approached Byrne to make the pop-up book after seeing a giant pair of welly boots the artist had made for Billy Connolly's The Great Northern Welly Boot Show.

V&A Dundee director Philip Long said: "It is painted like a children's book, which deliberately creates quite a juxtaposition with the hard-hitting subject matter of the play.

"Due to its sheer size there have been limited opportunities for the public to see this stage set after the original 1970s tour of the play, so we are delighted that people will be able to enjoy it when they visit V&A Dundee."