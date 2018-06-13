Air rescue for West Highland Way walker
- 13 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An injured walker has been rescued from a hillside path which forms part of the West Highland Way.
Lomond Mountain Rescue Team were called out to Conic Hill, above the southern end of Loch Lomond, at about 13:00.
They were later stood down after the casualty was picked up by air ambulance from the hill, which is close to Balmaha.
It is understood the walker had sustained a broken leg.