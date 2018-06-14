New witness appeal in' brutal' murder probe

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said Steven Donaldson was the victim of a 'brutal and sustained' attack

Murder detectives have issued a new witness appeal a week after an Arbroath man's body was found in the car park of an Angus nature reserve.

Steven Donaldson's body was discovered at about 05:00 on 7 June at Kinnordy Nature Reserve, Kirriemuir.

Officers said the 27-year-old offshore worker was the victim of a "brutal and sustained" attack.

They want to trace a dark-haired man seen in a red Seat car in the car park between 18:00 and 21:00 on 6 June.

Police also wish to trace a man and woman who were seen sitting on the roof of a Land Rover Defender-style vehicle, apparently having a picnic, at about 19:00 on the same evening.

They have also renewed their appeal to trace three men in a dark-coloured vehicle seen in the car park at about 20:00 on 6 June.

'Brutal murder'

Officers have been stationed outside two properties in Kirriemuir over the last few days.

Det Supt Jim Smith confirmed that Mr Donaldson's white BMW M1 was last seen at 22:53 on 6 June travelling through Kirriemuir.

He said: "A number of people have reported seeing the vehicle.

"A vehicle is seen stationary within the Kinnordy Nature Reserve car park about 23:00, which I believe to have been Steven's vehicle.

"It's now been a week since Steven's brutal murder and his family and friends are devastated by their loss and our thoughts remain firmly with them during this distressing time."